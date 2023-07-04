9-year-old girl seriously injured in hit-and-run accident in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. — A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Albany, Georgia.

According to Albany police, officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Maple Street on Monday, July 3 after the girl was struck by a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

After striking the child, the driver left the scene.

According to witnesses, a group of children were crossing the road when the girl ran into the road and was struck.

The driver of the Sentra, a 16-year-old girl later returned to the scene after she went home and told the car’s owner what happened.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Sentra.

Police say as of Tuesday, the condition of the 9-year-old girl is extremely severe.

If anyone can assist with information on the incident, please contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

