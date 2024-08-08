747-panel solar array coming to metro Atlanta motorsports club

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Racing to make their facilities more energy efficient and eco-friendly, Atlanta Motorsports Park announced a partnership with Atlanta solar panel company Hannah Solar to build a large solar array in Dawsonville.

AMP said the new array, supplied by Hannah Solar using cells produced at the Hanwha Q company’s Dalton, Ga. fabrication plant, will power more than half of their daily operations with renewable energy.

According to AMP, the move to solar will include 747 solar panels, which will be able to generate more than 450,000 kWh of clean energy.

Based on the project’s scope, “the EPA’s calculations state this offset is equivalent to eliminating over 16.6 million miles of road vehicle travel, or akin to planting 109,600 trees,” AMP said in their announcement.

Each individual solar panel in the Dawsonville array will generate 480 watts. Due to the size of the array, AMP said they’ll be generating enough energy to power close to 300 homes.

“The ability to generate over half of our energy needs through solar pushes us closer to our vision of making AMP’s campus its own self-sustaining community and resort. We are thrilled at our ability to reduce strain on the local grid while achieving a substantial positive environmental impact. The CEO of Amicalola EMC shared that this solar development at Atlanta Motorsports Park is the largest solar farm in his power region,” Jeremy Porter, AMP CEO, said.

Hannah Solar COO Joseph Waybright said the partnership with AMP will help reduce carbon footprints while showing the effectiveness of solar for energy-intensive environments like racetracks.

“They can now boast solar-powered charging through several stations located on-site,” Waybright added, referring to both the new array to be built and AMP’s move to electric vehicles.

Set up for the solar generation installation is expected to be finished in September.

