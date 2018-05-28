HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman with dementia seven miles from her home.
Authorities asked for the public's help in finding Margaret "Tina" Kemp, 72. She was last seen in the area of Lake Lanier Islands Parkway early Monday morning.
Kemp was wearing a dress and flip-flops. She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Channel 2 Action News reporter Tyisha Fernandes explains is on the way to capture the reunion with her family. She'll have a report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
