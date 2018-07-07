0 7 Atlanta festivals not to miss in July

ATLANTA - You know you'll enjoy yourself during all the Fourth of July festivities, but what about the rest of the month?

No worries because Atlanta and the surrounding area will fill with festivals throughout July, keeping you and your family dancing, running, eating and shopping to your heart's content.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars and get that party started with events happening every weekend.

Night Nation Run. 5:30 p.m. July 7, 2018. $29.99-$60 per person. Georgia State Stadium. 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta, Ga. www.nightnationrun.com.

Experience the "World's 1st Running Music Festival" the first Saturday of the month with live DJs, a light show, neon and black lights, Bubble Zones and a finish line that ends with an Epic Main Stage After Party. Registration includes your race packet, glow necklace, admission to the After Party and free giveaways.

2018 Atlanta Field Day. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14, 2018. $50 per person. Historic Fourth Ward Park. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta, Ga. havefun@atlantasportandsocialclub.com. www.atlfieldday.com.

Feel like a kid again at the 2018 Atlanta Field Day taking place at Historic Fourth Ward Park. This year's event will feature tug-of-war, obstacle courses, relay races and many new games for 2018. Join a team and earn point for a chance to win great prizes.

Atlanta Underground Film Festival. Various times, July 19-21. 2018. Prices vary per pass. Synchronicity Theatre. 1545 Peachtree St. NE #102, Atlanta, Ga. www.auff.org.

The Atlanta Underground Film Festival takes place at the 140-seat Synchronicity Theatre this year with 70 short and feature films. These screenings have a little something for everyone and include comedies, dramas and everything in between.

20th Annual Butternut Creek Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21, 2018, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22. Free. Meeks Park. 100 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville, Ga. 706-781-1221. www.butternutcreekfestival.com.

Don't forget your spending money when you head north for the Butternut Creek Festival towards the end of the month. This juried festival will feature works from over 80 artists and crafters, including basketry, pottery, paintings, woodturning, metal working and more.

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival. 9 a.m.-after midnight July 27, 10 a.m.-after 8 p.m., July 28, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. July 29. Ticket prices vary. Sylvan Hills Middle School. 1461 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta, Ga. 404-753-8933. www.aaddf.org.

Surround yourself with the unforgettable sights and sounds of African culture at the Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival. This two-day event will take place at Sylvan Hills Middle School with live music and entertainment, traditional foods, music and movement workshops, a Children's Camp, African-inspired artisan market and a finale concert.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28, 2018. Free. Piedmont Park. 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta, Ga. info2018@atlantaicecreamfestival.com. www.atlantaicecreamfestival.com.

Get your appetite ready, because the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back with a huge variety of tasty treats and fun family activities. This year's event will include an ice cream eating contest, exercise and fitness activities, double dutch, hula hoop competitions, free health screenings and much more.

Great Southern Beer Fest. 1-6 p.m. July 28, 2018. $10-$55 per person. John Howell Park. 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta, Ga. sip@greatsouthernbeerfest.com. www.greatsouthernbeerfest.com.

Savor the taste of craft brews from throughout the South as the Great Southern Beer Fest takes over John Howell Park on July 28. Along with drinks, guests will enjoy food prepared by local chefs, lawn games, live music and fun challenges. Ticket price includes a commemorative full-size mason jar, unlimited craft beer tastings and full access to the event.

