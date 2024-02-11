60-year-old woman who barricaded herself in home, threatened Ga. officers arrested, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after officials say she pointed a gun at officers while barricaded in her home.

Commerce police said officers received reports of a disorderly person on Saturday on Baugh Street.

When officers arrived, they were met by a 60-year-old woman who barricaded inside her home. While barricaded, officers said she made threats towards them while brandishing a rifle through a broken window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said since she refused to come out, officers went to each home in the area and evacuated the residents as a precaution.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators eventually convinced the woman to come out of her house.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities did not provide the identity of the suspect.

No additional information was provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

15-year-old shot to death in southeast Atlanta, police confirm

©2023 Cox Media Group