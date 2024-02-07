6 arrested in contraband busts at multiple state prisons, GDC says

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Corrections announced multiple arrests due to attempts to get contraband into several state prisons.

According to GDC, six people were arrested for their involvement and were arrested over eight days, from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30.

GDC said on Jan. 21, security staff at Calhoun State Prison responded to a suspicious person running into the wood line.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They notified the county sheriff’s office and deputies arrested Nehemiah Robinson in the woods near the prison. Robinson had a drone, a drone remote and “a bag full of contraband,” according to GDC.

A few days later on Jan. 26, staff at Hancock State Prison reported suspicious activity nearby.

They called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the GDC K-9 unit to search the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies and GDC officers found two former inmates, Lloyd White and Jeaundean White, along with multiple contraband items, including:

9 Cell Phones

2 Packs of THC gummies-61 grams

10 lighters, 13 charging cords

3 Bluetooth earbuds, 9 charging blocks

1 bottle of bio freeze

1 bottle of blunt spray

1 bottle of acetaminophen

1 bottle of Tylenol

228 grams of marijuana

4,074 grams of tobacco

Both men were arrested and taken to the local jail for processing.

On Jan. 30, Glennville police and OPS special agents located and detained three people associated with bringing contraband into Smith State Prison.

According to GDC, a search led to the arrests of Donnetta Thompkins, Sailem Ayana and Cadarius Carter, who were found with the following contraband items:

1 drone

1 drone controller

1 contraband package

1 drone case

2 drone batteries

1 box containing several cigarettes

3.3 grams of marijuana

1 roll of clear tape

1 roll of electrical tape

2 opened bottles containing alcohol

3 packs cigarillos

10 cellphones

1 cellphone battery

1,812 grams tobacco

17.6 grams white powdery substance

17.8 grams blue tablet substance

220.7 grams marijuana

32 packs wrapping/rolling papers

1 pair nail clippers

2 disposable electronic cigarettes

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Three people shot in DeKalb County neighborhood overnight

©2023 Cox Media Group