58 pounds of meth, other drugs seized after several drug busts in Ga. county, sheriff’s office says

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office said they seized a big amount of drugs, breaking a county record for the past year, after 12 months of investigations and drug seizures.

Sheriff David Gabriel said on Monday that the sheriff’s office “has always had a high tempo when it comes to drug investigations,” saying there’s been an uptick in overdoses and overdose deaths in the county.

Noting efforts by deputies to crack down on drugs, the sheriff’s office said “within a few weeks the deputies tracked down the source of a large amount of fentanyl in the county, seizing pounds of the drug along with meth, cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit prescription pills.” Several arrests were also made, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said after the drugs were seized, there was “a steep drop off in overdoses and deaths.”

Deputies said in an online statement that their drug investigations had spread a net that extended outside of the county, due to the involvement of a former resident. That investigation netted deputies in two counties, working together, nearly 60 pounds of drugs seized.

“This past week a traffic stop led to a search warrant of a location in Clarke County of a former Oglethorpe County resident. 58 pounds of meth was seized. The vehicle involved had been observed in Oglethorpe County on several occasions. The individuals were charged with drug trafficking,” the sheriff’s office said.

Another set of actions on Tuesday led to arrests for methamphetamine and ecstasy, according to the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel’s office closed the post out with a warning, saying that Oglethorpe was not the place to deal drugs.

