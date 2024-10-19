5 Bama fraternity brothers charged with hazing pledges, released on bond

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Five University of Alabama students have been charged after they were accused of hazing pledges at one of the fraternities associated with the school.

The incidents happened at the end of August when investigators said pledges were forced on their hands and knees while being pushed, stepped on, and had items thrown at them at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house in Tuscaloosa.

“I was just in class and I was just scrolling on Yik Yak and I saw everything about it. I looked up. Saw how it went more into detail with the arrests and everything. It was just super shocking,” student Jillian Rogers said.

In another incident, the pledges were allegedly ordered to do wall sits and pushups while being yelled at by fraternity members.

Both incidents were caught on video.

“Hazing is kind of like you know it’s there. It shouldn’t be there, but you know it’s there,” student Lizzie Ehrle said.

The students who were charged with hazing have all been released on bond.

In a statement from the university, it said it strictly prohibits hazing and an investigation is ongoing.





