4 men shot at high-rise apartments in midtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting on Peachtree Street in midtown.

The shooting happened just before midnight Thursday at the 903 Peachtree high-rise apartments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore showed you the scene live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as police collected evidence.

On the sidewalk, you could see a clip to a gun and a window shattered in the apartment from the gunfire. Of the four men shot, one was taken from the building on a stretcher.

Investigators have their theory of what triggered the gunfire. Officers said they found a large amount of drugs and guns in the apartment

Police said the four men who were shot are all stable.

©2026 Cox Media Group