$30M Georgia island home designed by renowned architect sets a sale record

A Georgia coastal estate designed and owned by the architect behind the Atlanta skyline just set a new sales record.

John Portman’s Sea Island home was sold for $30 million. Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty and Ann Harrell and Susan Imhoff with DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the deal.

Mizell says the sale broke the previous Georgia record of $27.5 million.

You may not recognize Portman’s name right away, but his influence is all over Atlanta with the dozens of buildings he designed and built. There are touches of Portman’s artistic vision throughout his estate, too.

The 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom property sits on over 2.3 acres along the Georgia coast. The new owners and guests can enjoy panoramic, breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean in every room.

Other features include a breakfast bar, indoor pool, outdoor pool, gardens and a courtyard.

