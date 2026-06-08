3-time convicted felon sentenced to 9 years for selling fentanyl

ROME, Ga. — A three-time convicted felon has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, Sincere M. Billingslea was caught with a stolen Glock pistol and two ounces of purple-colored fentanyl.

He also had six ounces of methamphetamine and $3,450 in cash when law enforcement attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant as he left a Cartersville, Ga. motel in the backseat of a taxicab.

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As officers approached the taxicab, Billingslea yelled to the driver, “Go, go, go!” When the cab driver did not comply with Billingslea’s demand, he threw the items into the front seat. Law enforcement promptly seized the contraband and took Billingslea into custody.

He was selling drugs out of his Cartersville motel room and had bought thousands of dollars’ worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Atlanta the night before his arrest.

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Billingslea’s criminal history includes aggravated assault, armed robbery and obstruction of law enforcement. Accordingly, Billingslea was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of strong partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Major Mark Mayton, Special Operations Commander of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. “The successful removal of a repeat offender involved in trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing firearms makes our community safer and sends a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated.”

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