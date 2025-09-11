3 STEM classrooms in metro Atlanta renovated as part of college football charity endeavor

ATLANTA — Peach Bowl, Inc., a charitable organization in college football, has completed three STEM lab renovations in the last 48 hours as part of the Extra Yard Makeover Initiative with the College Football Playoff Foundation.
The renovations took place at Hope Hill Elementary on Atlanta, Lilburn Middle School in Lilburn and North Clayton Middle School and Atlanta, marking a significant step in a $200,000 partnership aimed at upgrading facilities in eight metro area schools.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Representatives from both Peach Bowl, Inc. and the College Football Playoff Foundation attended the events, highlighting the collaborative effort to enhance educational environments.
These three renovations join five previously completed projects, collectively working towards providing students with improved learning spaces.
The initiative underscores the commitment of Peach Bowl, Inc. and the College Football Playoff Foundation to support educational development through strategic investments in school infrastructure.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group