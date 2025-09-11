3 STEM classrooms in metro Atlanta renovated as part of college football charity endeavor

North Clayton

North Clayton Middle School is one of three STEM labs renovated in the last 48 hours. Peach Bowl, Inc., college football's most charitable bowl organization, has completed three STEM lab renovations in the last 48 hours as part of the Extra Yard Makeover Initiative with the College Football Playoff Foundation. Representatives from both Peach Bowl, Inc. and the CFP Foundation were in attendance.

(Source: Peach Bowl, Inc.)