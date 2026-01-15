$2B plan to get traffic moving in metro Atlanta unveiled

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor proposed a $2 billion plan to help get people moving on the roads.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal aims to get people moving, including changes to Highway 316 between Athens and Gwinnett County, as well as express lanes in Henry County, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported.

Some residents welcome a change to the congestion.

“Sunday, the weekend, we sit an hour in traffic just to get five exits down the road,” one person said.

Others question if it is worth the cost.

“It’s congested, but I mean we’ve got a whole lot of other issues to address in Georgia outside the traffic,” one man said.

The recent Texas A&M study found Atlanta’s traffic to be among the worst in the nation.

“By their estimates, commuters into and out of our capital city lost at least 75 hours to traffic at a cost of over $1,400 per person,” Kemp said at the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast.

The biggest ticket item would be $1.8 billion for a new express lane on I-75 near Henry County.

Natalie Dale with Georgia Department of Transportation says the express lane would create a domino effect of freeing up space, greatly easing bottlenecks and congestion.

“What you also do by having the express lanes run in both directions is you free up general-purpose lane space,” Dale said.

