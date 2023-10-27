2-year-old reunites with north Georgia flight medic who helped save his life

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A young child thanked a first responder last week after officials said he saved his life.

Habersham County sheriff officials said at Habersham E-911 Children’s Fun Fest, 2-year-old Atticus Khadayat of Demorest was excited to meet one of the men who saved his life.

In March, officials said he became very ill and was flown from the hospital in Gainesville to the pediatric intensive care unit in Macon, where medical personnel provided treatment.

Officials did not specify what the illness was.

Dressed as a Demorest firefighter, at the fun fest, Atticus Khadayat met Certified Flight Paramedic Kevin Queen of Air Life Georgia, the medical helicopter based at the Habersham County Airport.

Officials said that even though he received good care at both hospitals, it’s Air Life 2 that he remembers.

“He talks about the helicopter all the time now,” his mom, Susan Khadayat, said. “He calls it ‘my helicopter’.”

Susan Khadayat said her son is doing well and having fun.

“It was special to bring him back healthy and let him meet the man that took care of him on his worst day,” she said.

©2023 Cox Media Group