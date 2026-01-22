2 men found shot to death at troubled DeKalb condo complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a troubled condo complex in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Brannon Hill condominiums. Detectives confirmed to Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that two men were found dead inside a car.

Gehlbach learned one of the men’s family members found their bodies after tracking their phone to the location.

Detectives said there may have been a third person with the men at the time of the shooting, but their connection is unclear.

The Brannon Hill condos have a long history of deadly shootings and fires. The blighted property also been an illegal dumping ground.

