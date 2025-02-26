2 men charged in former Paulding high school soccer star’s deadly shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Valdosta State University student.

Brianna Long, a former Paulding High School soccer star, was killed in October 2023. She was hit by a stray bullet as she worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar near Valdosta State University where she was a student.

A male co-worker at the bar was also hit by a bullet and later recovered from his injuries.

GBI agents and the Remerton Police Department have been working continuously to solve this case and have identified two men who have been charged with Long’s murder.

Warrants were issued for Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21.

Both men are currently in custody on separate, unrelated cases. They have both been charged with one count of malice murder.

Agents believe the men were in Remerton, Georgia that night looking for someone related to an ongoing gang dispute. Additional charges are expected.

