Metro Atlanta couple killed when Audi plunges down embankment in Commerce, flips multiple times

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Wednesday after a car lost control, went down an embankment and flipped several times in Commerce.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. north of the Banks Crossing Shopping Center.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the Audi A3 lost control on a curve, plunged down the embankment, hit the bottom and flipped over several times.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Kiran Mehta and his passenger, 39-year-old Leslie Baston, were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Mehta and Baston were both taken to the hospital, where they both died.

The couple was from Warner Robins, according to friends on social media.

“Ya’ll please be careful. This rain is no joke. My neighbor & her spouse just passed in this storm yesterday,” Cindy Alvarez Green wrote on Facebook. “My heart goes out to the family. Loss of words.”

Heavy rain was moving through the area at the time of the crash.

