2 killed in small community ATV crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — An east Alabama community is in mourning after an ATV crash caused the deaths of two people over the weekend.

Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were called to County Road 492 in the Muscadine community on Sunday evening.

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The crash led to the deaths of two people. Officials have not released the identities of either of those people.

"The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident and asks that everyone keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," they wrote in a statement.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still investigating the crash. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

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