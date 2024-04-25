2 killed in head-on crash near Savannah

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in southeast Georgia Wednesday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Explorer traveling east crossed over the median into oncoming traffic and hit a black Ford Explorer around 6:15 a.m.

The drivers were the only people in each vehicle. Both were killed.

The driver of the silver Ford Explorer was identified as Christopher Brock Peacock, 32, from Blackshear. The driver of the black Ford Explorer was identified as Elizabeth Ashley Ammons, 30, of Jessup.

