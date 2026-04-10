2 dead in crash that blocked I-85 in west Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Some lanes have reopened after a crash that left all northbound lanes of I-85 blocked on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-85 northbound near the Greenville Road exit around 4:15 p.m.

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The Troup County Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people have died. Their identities have not been released.

All were blocked, but the Georgia Department of Transportation says that only the right lane is now blocked.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

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