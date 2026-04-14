2 children under 10 injured in northeast Georgia UTV crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said two children under the age of 10 were involved in a recent offroad crash.

According to GSP, troopers responded to a utility task vehicle crash on private property on Monday night in Franklin County.

Troopers went to the property around 7:31 p.m., finding a green Can-Am BRP UTV overturned with a 5-year-old girl trapped under it.

GSP said a 7-year-old boy was driving the vehicle when it overturned while he drove it in a pasture.

The 5-year-old girl was seriously injured and life-flighted from the scene, according to GSP.

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