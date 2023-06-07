$18M EV manufacturing plant coming to Georgia by the end of 2023

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai’s big electric vehicle factory being built near Savannah is attracting another South Korean business to Georgia.

Woory Industrial Company has announced plans to build a plant in Dublin.

The facility will be located on Kellam Road in Dublin and will be the company’s first U.S. manufacturing location.

The company makes heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for vehicles.

The plant will cost $18 million dollars to build.

“We’re proud to welcome Woory Industrial as the latest job creator to help us on the path to becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “This emerging industry continues to bring historic levels of new jobs and investment to communities all over the state, thanks to our highly-skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure network.”

Woory expects to hire 130 workers with operations scheduled to begin in November 2023.

