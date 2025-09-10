17-year-old girl killed in crash on her way to Bible study

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Ohio on Wednesday morning.

WHIO reported state troopers and medics responded around 5:37 a.m. to Fairfield Pike in Cark County on reports that a vehicle had hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Abigail Campbell, of Springfield, was driving a 2002 Dodge Stratus west when the car went off the road and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers on the scene said she was on her way to Bible study when the crash happened.

Troopers mentioned she may have failed to negotiate a curve, causing her car to go off the road. The crash remains under investigation

Campbell was a Greenon Local Schools student who attended Clark County Career Technical Center. Superintendent Darrin Knapke shared a statement on her passing.

We are deeply saddened to share that one of our community students, Abigail Campbell, has tragically passed away following a single car accident. Abigail was a student at the Clark County Career Technical Center (CTC) and a member of our Greenon Girls Tennis Team.

We are keeping Abigail’s family, friends, CTC and our Greenon community in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. To support our students during this difficult time, our Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan (TECIP) team, along with counselors, will be available the remainder of the week to meet with any student who may need support.

