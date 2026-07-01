15-year-old playing basketball hit by stray bullet during shootout

ALBANY, Ga. — A teenager is hospitalized after a shootout erupted following a car crash in a Georgia neighborhood, according to Albany police.

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The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Whitney Ave on Monday.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was playing basketball in the backyard of a home when gunfire broke out nearby. Albany police said the shooting stemmed from a car accident in an alley behind the home.

Authorities said one of the drivers involved in the crash became upset and called more people to the scene. A shootout then occurred, and the teen was hit by gunfire.

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The 15-year-old was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is currently stable.

Following the shooting, officers found two suspects at Oasis and took them to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Investigators are working to determine what charges may be filed and identify others who may have been involved in the incident.

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Police also addressed rumors circulating online, saying reports that three people were killed in the shooting are false.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

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