14-year-old GA girl killed in shooting, 2 charged

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl died in a shooting after police say the gun was “mishandled” by another teen.

The shooting happened in Brunswick on Saturday night. Police received a call around 8 p.m. about someone with a gunshot wound at a home on Altama Ave.

Investigators found a 14-year-old shot inside the home. They determined that a 17-year-old “mishandled” the gun and shot the 14-year-old. She died from her injuries.

Police said the two teens knew each other. They arrested Daquarius Wallace and charged him with murder in second degree, cruelty to children in second degree, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.

Police also arrested and charged Bobby Sullivan, 21, with cruelty to children in second degree, theft by receiving a stolen property, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators have not identified the 14-year-old victim.

