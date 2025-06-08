14 people sentenced after GA dog fighting ring bust

ALBANY, Ga. — A judge has sentenced 14 defendants in a large-scale federal dog fighting case in Southwest Georgia to a total of 343 months in prison.

According to court records, defendants from three states all gathered on a property in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022, where they held a dog fighting event.

Someone called 911, and police arrived and saved 27 dogs that night, including one found in the blood-soaked fighting pit with severe injuries, who died soon after it was found.

Police also seized a distribution-sized amount of methamphetamine.

Cell phones that were seized at the event contained evidence of some of the participants’ participation in the dog fighting “industry,” including large text message chains about dog fighting, fight reports, and dog fighting videos and photos, including one of a dog that had been hanged to death in a garage.

Police seized and rescued 78 pit bull-type dogs during their investigation, including 51 recovered during search warrants executed with arrest warrants.

The details of the total sentencings are below:

Donnametric Miller, of Donalsonville, Georgia – 100 months in prison;

Fredricus White, of Panama City, Florida – 35 months in prison;

Christopher Travis Beaumont, of Panama City, Florida – 30 months in prison;

Marvin Pulley, of Donalsonville, Georgia – 30 months in prison;

Cornelious Johnson, of Panama City, Florida – 27 months in prison;

Terelle Ganzy, of Panama City, Florida – 24 months in prison;

Willie Russell, of Blakely, Georgia – 24 months in prison;

Brandon Baker, of Panama City, Florida – 20 months in prison;

Terrance Davis, of Pansey, Alabama – 20 months in prison;

Tamichael Elijah, of Donalsonville, Georgia – 18 months in prison;

Timothy Freeman, of Bainbridge, Georgia – time served (15 months in prison);

Herman Buggs Jr., of Donalsonville, Georgia – time served (two weeks in prison);

Rodrecus Kimble, of Donalsonville, Georgia – one year home confinement; and

Gary Hopkins, of Donalsonville, Georgia – six months home confinement.

