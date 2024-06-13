12-year-old aspiring judge hit, killed by car just days before his birthday in Douglas County

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy just days from his birthday was hit and killed by a car last week.

The accident happened June 8 around 9:17 p.m. on Thornton Road in Douglasville, according to Douglasville police.

Police said the boy was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The boy’s mother identified him as Elijah Holmes, who was just 20 days from his 13th birthday when he died.

“EJ was a “gentle giant” standing 5′11 but encompassing every bit of 12-year-old jubilance and energy,” Nadia Holmes wrote on GoFundMe. “He was an active member of the Wallace Park football team in Mableton, GA, and a student at Floyd Middle School.”

Holmes said her son had dreams of being a judge and hoped to get a scholarship to college by playing football.

“As he approached his upcoming 8th-grade school year, he envisioned it as a transformative period—his “GLO UP” year,” Holmes wrote. “Rather than planning a birthday celebration, I am now organizing a funeral to honor his memory on his birthday, June 28th.”

Police said they haven’t determined if they will file charges against the driver, who wasn’t identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

