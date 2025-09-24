11-year-old GA boy killed when UTV lands on top of him

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy over the weekend.

Treyvion Edwards, 11, died after the UTV he was riding in overturned and landed on top of him during a crash.

Georgia State Patrol says an 18-year-old was driving a Can-Am Defender in Coffee County with Edwards riding along.

They say the teenager was driving recklessly while trying to turn left, causing the UTV to flip onto the passenger side, trapping Edwards underneath.

Witnesses were able to get the vehicle off him, but the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

GSP says witnesses told them everyone was taking turns doing doughnuts in the UTV, and Edwards hopped into the passenger seat.

“Treyvion was a bright, kind-hearted, and joyful young boy who brought light to everyone around him,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs. You can support them by clicking here.

