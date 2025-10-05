10 people ‘held accountable’ in federal meth, fentanyl trafficking case, 1 fugitive still loose

ALBANY, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced 10 people involved in an armed drug trafficking case were being held accountable for their crimes.

An 11th individual tied to the case remains on the run and is a wanted fugitive.

USAO said a multi-level law enforcement effort in southwest Georgia seized 30 firearms, as well as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Two of the weapons seized were machineguns, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The Justice Department said a criminal investigation into an armed drug trafficking operation started in 2023.

Over the course of six months, agents purchased meth and firearms from Mitchell Hilson, Devin Randle and other co-conspirators.

When the investigation ended, multiple agencies executed search warrants at several hotels in Albany, recovering “additional quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and numerous firearms.”

USDOJ said it totaled out to 28 firearms, two machineguns, 2.3 kilograms of meth, nine grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of cocaine.

While 10 people have since been sentenced or await sentencing, co-defendant Rasheen Malik Garrett of Albany is a fugitive.

He was charged in the case on Aug. 14, 2024 and faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a drug-involved premise

Garrett faces up to a life imprisonment if convicted, USDOJ said.

Anyone with information about Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.

USDOJ said these 10 people were sentenced, or are waiting to learn their sentences, in relation to the case:

Devin Covon Randle, 29, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 192 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Sept. 24, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on March 25;

Roy Clinton Billingsley, 35, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Sept. 24, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on May 22;

Wade Lanier Tucker, 40, of Albany, was sentenced to 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Feb. 28, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 8, 2024;

Jessica Julianne Raines, 40, of Albany, was sentenced to 72 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Dec. 16, 2024, after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on May 15, 2024;

Mitchell Alexander Hilson, 30, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 24, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026;

Rico Lashun Hall, 32, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 24, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026;

Konterrious Antwon James, 44, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 10, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026;

Bernard Charbrion Holsey, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 10, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026;

Brennan Terrell Woods, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 10, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026; and

Marcena Leundra Jordan, 32, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 5, 2025, and is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment; sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.

