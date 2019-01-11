'Dangerous' escapee, woman from Wyoming captured in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A "dangerous" prison escapee and the woman who allegedly helped him escape were captured in Georgia Friday.
On Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office warned residents to be on the look out for Richard Fountaine and Kimberly Belcher.
Fountaine escaped from prison in Wyoming and Belcher is accused of helping him.
Fountaine and Belcher were seen in the Logwall Church Road area on Jan. 9 at around 4:30 p.m. after a report of a burglary.
They were both considered dangerous and people were urged not to approach them, the sheriff's office said.
Fountaine is 29 years old, 5’7”, approximately 142 lbs and has many distinctive tattoos around his neck. Fletcher is 25 years old, 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
The Sheriff's Office said they were both captured Friday around 12:45 p.m., but did not release any other details.
