    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A ticket worth more than $1 million from Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Henry County!

    The winning numbers were 7-9-22-27-28. The winning ticket, which is worth $1,067,176, was sold at the Valero on Highway 138 W in Stockbridge.

    Lottery officials said the winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

