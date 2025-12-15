How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Dec. 15, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 15.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.91

- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)

- Year change: -$0.12 (-3.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.63

- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)

- Year change: +$0.13 (+3.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.18

#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.18

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.19

#5. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.56

#4. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.57

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.58

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

