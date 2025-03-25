How to file a tax extension in 2025: Step-by-step instructions

With time until Tax Day running short, Range explains how to submit a six-month federal filing extension in four simple steps, followed by advice on state tax extensions and navigating the tax-filing implications of complex financial situations.

Federal Tax Extension Process

Step 1: Prepare Form 4868

Form 4868 is the "Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return." This form extends your filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2025.

Step 2: Calculate Your Estimated Tax Liability

You must pay any taxes owed by April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.

Income documents (W-2s, 1099s, K-1s)

RSU vesting statements and option exercise documents

Investment statements showing capital gains/losses

Rental property income and expense records

Business income and expense documentation

Deduction records (mortgage interest, charitable contributions)

Get your full checklist here.

Start with your total income (wages, RSU income, business income)

Add investment income (dividends, capital gains)

Subtract adjustments to income (retirement contributions, HSA)

Subtract standard or itemized deductions

Calculate tax based on your tax bracket

Add any alternative minimum tax (AMT) if applicable

Subtract credits you qualify for

Subtract federal income tax already withheld

Subtract estimated tax payments already made

RSUs: Account for taxes already withheld at vesting (typically 22%-37%)

NSOs: Calculate the bargain element (market price minus strike price)

ISOs: Consider potential AMT implications

You can learn more about how equity is taxed here.

Separate short-term (held < 1 year) from long-term (held > 1 year) gains

Apply appropriate tax rates (ordinary income for short-term; 0%, 15%, or 20% for long-term)

Include 3.8% net investment income tax if your income exceeds thresholds

Step 3: File Your Extension Request

Choose one of these filing methods:

Electronic filing through tax software

IRS Free File on the IRS website

Mail a paper form to the IRS address listed on Form 4868

The extension must be submitted by April 15, 2025.

Step 4: Pay Your Estimated Tax

Even with an extension, payment is due April 15, 2025. Payment options include:

IRS Direct Pay: Pay directly from your bank account

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS): Requires enrollment

Credit/debit card: Fees apply

Payment with extension form: Include payment when filing Form 4868

Check or money order: Send with a payment voucher

State Tax Extension Process

Step 1: Determine Your State Requirements

State extension requirements vary:

Automatic extension states: Many states automatically grant an extension if you receive a federal extension

Separate filing states: Some states require their own extension forms

Step 2: File State-Specific Extension Forms (If Required)

Common state-specific forms include:

California: Form FTB 3519

New York: Form IT-370

New Jersey: Form NJ-630

Step 3: Calculate and Pay Estimated State Taxes

For your resident state:

Calculate tax on all income following state-specific rules

Subtract state taxes already withheld

Pay estimated amount due by your state's deadline

For nonresident states:

Calculate tax on income sourced only to those states

File extensions for each applicable state

Pay estimated taxes owed to each state

Multistate Considerations

If you have income across multiple states:

Determine your state of legal residence/domicile Identify which states have taxation rights to different income sources Calculate credit for taxes paid to other states Review any reciprocity agreements between states File separate extensions for each state where required

For Complex Financial Situations

Real Estate Investments

For properties owned across multiple states:

Calculate net income or loss for each property Track passive activity limitations Allocate expenses properly between states Consider depreciation recapture if properties were sold

For a full guide on the tax advantages of real estate, read more here.

Stock Options and RSUs

Maintain detailed records of grant dates, vesting dates, exercise dates, and sales For ISOs, track holding periods to determine tax treatment For disqualifying dispositions, calculate additional ordinary income

After Filing Your Extension

Receive confirmation of extension filing (keep for your records) Continue gathering necessary documentation for your complete return Work with your tax professional to complete returns File your complete tax returns by Oct. 15, 2025

Important Reminders

An extension gives you more time to file, not more time to pay

Payments made after April 15, 2025, will incur penalties and interest

The late payment penalty is 0.5% of unpaid taxes per month (up to 25%)

Interest charges apply at the federal short-term rate plus 3% (compounded daily)

Filing an extension eliminates the more severe 5% per month late filing penalty

When estimating taxes due, it's better to slightly overpay than underpay

If you're ready to make your estimated payment, go to irs.gov/payments.

Following these steps will help ensure you properly extend your tax filing deadline while avoiding unnecessary penalties and interest charges.