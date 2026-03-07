When you spring forward, test your smoke detectors

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is urging residents to test their smoke alarms this weekend as they set their clocks forward for daylight saving time on March 8. The organization recommends replacing batteries if needed to ensure the devices are fully operational.

Working smoke alarms are credited with cutting the risk of home fire deaths in half. The safety reminder follows a busy start to the year for Georgia recovery efforts, as local Red Cross volunteers have responded to more than 600 home fires and assisted more than 2,300 people across the state since January 2026.

Adelaide Kirk serves as the Red Cross regional disaster officer. Kirk emphasized that residents have a very limited window to escape a fire once it begins. “Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about 2 minutes to safely get out,” Kirk said. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to it, the sooner you can get to a safer place.” Kirk encouraged everyone to use the start of daylight saving time as a prompt to help prevent home tragedies.

Safety guidelines from the organization suggest installing smoke alarms on every level of a residence. This includes placing devices both inside and outside of bedrooms and sleeping areas. The Red Cross also advises replacing any smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, noting that components like sensors can become less sensitive over time.

Families are encouraged to create and practice a home fire escape plan that can be carried out in less than two minutes. These plans should include at least two ways to exit every room. Residents should also designate a specific meeting spot at a safe distance from the home, such as a neighbor’s house or a landmark like a front-yard tree.

The Red Cross provides resources for those who may have difficulty maintaining their own equipment. Individuals who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or who are physically unable to install them can contact their local Red Cross chapter for assistance. Supplemental information and escape plan tools are available on the organization’s website and through the American Red Cross emergency app.

The current push for Georgia is part of a larger national Home Fire Campaign that began in 2014. Since the program started, the Red Cross has installed more than 3.2 million free smoke alarms across the country. These efforts have made more than 1.3 million households safer nationwide over the past 12 years.

Throughout March, Red Cross volunteers, staff and community partners will participate in the “Sound the Alarm” initiative. The program aims to educate residents on fire safety with a specific goal of installing approximately 3,800 free smoke alarms throughout Georgia this month.

Upcoming Georgia Sound the Alarm installation and fire safety education opportunities March 1 – 28:

Bartow County: March 7, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cartersville

Baldwin County: March 7, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milledgeville

Clayton County: March 7, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Riverdale

Bartow County: March 14, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cartersville

Muscogee County: March 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Columbus

Liberty County: March 14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hinesville

Rockdale County: March 21, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conyers

Tift County: March 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tifton

Walton County: March 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Loganville

Lanier County: March 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lakeland

Troup County: March 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., LaGrange

