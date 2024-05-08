Georgia

What a sofa sssurprise? Snake find slithering under GA homeowner’s couch

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — When a Georgia homeowner looked under a couch, what was staring back came as a shock.

Recently, Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo made a trip to a home in Bibb County.

Galeazzo removed a ‘sneaky’ snake from inside a home as it was slithering under the couch.

The sheriff’s office said Galeazzo was able to educate the homeowner and neighbors about the nonvenomous rat snake.

The serpent was released back into the wild unharmed.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says snakes are common across Georgia, even in urban and suburban areas.

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The DNR shares the following advice:

Native snakes provide benefits. Many eat rodents and venomous snakes, and some eat garden pets like snails and slugs.

If you do want to keep snakes away from your home, the DNR recommends removing brush, log piles and other habitats that attract mice, lizards and other prey for snakes.

