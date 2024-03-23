This bakery was ranked the best in Georgia, according to Yelp

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia bakery is being recognized for being the best in the state, according to Yelp.
Goose Feathers Cafe & Bakery, located on Barnard Street near the square in Savannah is the best bakery in the state, according to Yelp.
The European-style cafe and bakery is open until 2:30 p.m. all throughout the week and is known for its breakfast and brunch items.
Some of these items include savory items like eggs benedict and an egg croissant or sweeter items like cinnamon buns or filled sweet croissants.
The bakery has been a Savannah staple since 1986.
