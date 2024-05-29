Teen collapses while playing basketball at GA juvenile detention center, dies at hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy who was being held at the Augusta Youth Development Campus has died.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (GDJJ) said the teen collapsed on Sunday, May 26 at around 11 a.m. while playing basketball in the gym.

He was taken to Wellstar Medical Center by ambulance where he later died.

GDJJ said there is no indication of foul play.

They have requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle his death investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group