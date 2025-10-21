Suspects try to sneak contraband inside Georgia prison with drone

Deputies thwarted three men’s plan to deliver contraband to a Georgia prison, officials say.

On Saturday, Washington County deputies were tipped off to suspicious activity shortly after midnight and stopped a car leaving the area of the prison for traffic violations.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reported finding several drone batteries and items consistent with methods used for contraband delivery.

The search of the vehicle revealed a large drone and more evidence indicating an attempted drone drop at the prison, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office arrested Travionne McKenzie, 30, of DeKalb, Michael Todd, 45, of Bankhead, and Joshua McKenzie, 33, of Carrollton.

They each were charged with three counts of trading with inmates and three counts of flying an unmanned aircraft.

McKenzie faced an extra charge for a traffic violation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

