Southwest Georgia man wanted for stalking, public indecency

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man suspected of stalking and public indecency.

Willie Ivery McConell, 45, is known to drive a truck with a “B&T Express Lanes, LLC” logo on the door.

McConell is approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighs around 150 lbs.

Deputies provided a picture of McConell and his truck to assist with tips on finding him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Protesters shout at Athens mayor over 'sanctuary city' status during news conference

©2023 Cox Media Group