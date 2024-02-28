Southwest Georgia man wanted for stalking, public indecency

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man suspected of stalking and public indecency.
Willie Ivery McConell, 45, is known to drive a truck with a “B&T Express Lanes, LLC” logo on the door.
McConell is approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighs around 150 lbs.
Deputies provided a picture of McConell and his truck to assist with tips on finding him.
If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
