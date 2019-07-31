Search on for two inmates who escaped in Upson County

GEORGIA - The Georgia Department of Corrections is searching for two escaped inmates.
According to authorities, Zachary Rampley and James Owenby walked away from a detail in Thomaston.
Authorities are urging the public not to approach the men if you see them. Instead call 911.
Channel 2 Action News is talking to authorities to learn more about the search. We will have updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
#Escape @GA_Corrections Spalding County CI inmates Zachary Rampley & James Owenby walked away from detail in Thomaston, GA. Rampley 5'07"/160 lbs. Owenby 5'06"/160 lbs. Do not approach, call 911. @13wmaznews @WGXAnews @41NBC @ajc @FOX5Atlanta @wsbtv @11AliveNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/QhMO178c1d— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) July 31, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wife killed at fire station while trying to get away from husband, sheriff says
- Kroger will now charge fees if you ask for cash back at checkout
- Former youth softball umpire among 9 charged in undercover child sex sting
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}