Remains of man found in abandoned Georgia house in 2021 identified

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The remains of a man found in an abandoned house in Brunswick, Georgia, in December 2021 have been identified.

Christopher Lamont Williams was reported missing in June 2021.

Williams was identified using advanced DNA testing conducted by Othram, a forensic laboratory in Texas. The Brunswick Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, had been working to identify the remains since they were discovered.

The remains were found inside an abandoned residence on Wolfe Street in Brunswick, a small town near Savannah. Investigators found a baseball cap, red sweater, cargo shorts, and a sock near the remains, but no identifying information was discovered at the scene.

In 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation submitted forensic evidence to Othram to see if advanced DNA testing could help identify the man. Othram scientists developed a DNA extract and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile. This profile was used in a genetic genealogy search, leading to new investigative leads.

Investigators conducted a follow-up investigation using the new information, which led them to potential relatives of Williams. Reference DNA samples were collected from a relative and compared to the DNA profile, resulting in the positive identification of Williams.

The case was funded in part by donations through a DNASolves crowdfund, with the remaining costs covered by law enforcement. The identification of Williams marks the 25th case in Georgia solved using Othram’s technology.

