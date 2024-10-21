Police track down GA man suspected in hit-and-run using traffic cameras

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police tracked down a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
On October 1, officers responded to a 911 call about a hit-and-run at Cusseta Road and 23rd Avenue.
Officers found a person lying in the road with serious injuries who was unable to communicate.
There were no witnesses to the crash so officers accessed the Columbus Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center and reviewed nearby cameras, locating footage of the accident.
Within minutes, they identified the suspect vehicle and officers tracked down the vehicle which was found with front-end damage along with the driver, Anthony Anderson, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Anderson was arrested and charged with a felony, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.
Police found Anderson within just one hour of the accident.
