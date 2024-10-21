Notorious felon, founder of ‘Macon Mafia’ street gang sentenced to 15 years in prison

MACON, Ga. — The founder of a criminal street gang based in Macon was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed by law for illegally possessing a gun.

Alphonzo Clyde, 45, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Clyde pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 10.

“Alphonzo Clyde and the Mafia wreaked havoc in Macon and beyond for years,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “This significant sentence should directly result in reduced violence, and it would not have been possible without our strong federal and local law enforcement connection.”

“Alfonso Clyde is a notorious criminal whose career of mayhem has spanned nearly thirty years,” said Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis. “This investigative and prosecution result is a testament to the importance of local agencies working together with our federal partners. Macon and the entire Middle Georgia community is better off having this gangster off our streets for many years to come.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Clyde is the founder of the Macon Mafia, a criminal street gang with a presence in Middle Georgia and West Virginia.

Clyde has multiple prior felony convictions.

He was arrested on Oct. 8, 2023, and officers found a digital scale, white powder, and a handgun inside his vehicle.

It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun.

A booking photo is unavailable because booking photos are not taken in the federal system.

