New state website for red snapper helps anglers stay in compliance with law

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division launched GeorgiaRedSnapper.com on May 15. The new website serves as a central resource for anglers ahead of the upcoming red snapper season.

The site provides all necessary information for participating in the Georgia Red Snapper Project, which includes mandatory reporting during the season running from July 1 through Aug. 31.

The website is designed to guide anglers through the required reporting process, including how to register fishing trips and submit catch reports using the VESL platform. It details what anglers must do before fishing for red snapper in federal waters located more than three miles off Georgia’s coast.

The Georgia Red Snapper Project operates under a federal Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP). This permit allows the state to test improved recreational data collection methods for red snapper, addressing historical concerns about data uncertainty that often resulted in very short federal seasons in the South Atlantic.

Tyler Jones, public information officer for CRD, explained the website’s purpose. “This website gives anglers a clear roadmap for participating in the Georgia Red Snapper Project,” Jones said. “We want this process to be as simple and straightforward as possible so anglers can focus on enjoying more time on the water while helping Georgia collect better fishing data.”

Under the state’s project, anglers will have the opportunity to fish for red snapper during a two-month season in July and August. This extended season contrasts with past federal recreational red snapper seasons in the South Atlantic, which often lasted only a few days.

To participate in the project, anglers must first sign up for the VESL reporting system. Participants are required to register each fishing trip up to five days before leaving the dock. A catch report must then be submitted within 24 hours of the trip’s start time.

Anglers must also adhere to all season rules and reporting requirements, including those for recreational licenses and Saltwater Information Permits (SIP). The reporting system itself does not request an angler’s specific fishing location.

Carolyn Belcher, CRD’s Chief of Marine Fisheries, emphasized the project’s goal. “This project is about improving access through better information,” she said. “The more accurate data we can collect from Georgia anglers, the better we can represent Georgia’s recreational fishermen in future red snapper management discussions.”

The new website provides comprehensive information, including instructions for registering with the VESL reporting platform, frequently asked questions, detailed reporting information and season regulations. It also offers educational resources to help anglers comply with project guidelines.

The VESL reporting platform was modified specifically for the Georgia Red Snapper Project. This modification was made possible through support from Yamaha Rightwaters and regional state partners.

Anglers are encouraged to visit GeorgiaRedSnapper.com well before the season opens on July 1 to review all participation requirements and prepare for their upcoming trips.

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