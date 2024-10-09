Mother charged after 8-year-old GA boy accidentally shoots himself in leg

ROBERTA, Ga — Two people, including a mother, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left her 8-year-old child injured.
On Sunday, Roberta police responded to a home on Leamon Gibson Road.
When officers arrived, they learned an 8-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself in the lower left leg with a handgun.
Roberta officials said this happened with the gun while left playing unattended in a vehicle parked in the home’s driveway. The child was taken to the children’s hospital in Macon, Ga.
Police said while there was no surgery needed, the 8-year-old was kept for observation and later released.
On Tuesday, the child’s mother, Mykiera Colbert, 29, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children. Brandon Searcy, 29, is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.
Officials did not clarify what Searcy’s relationship was to the child.
The Roberta Police Department and Crawford County, Georgia, Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) are investigating this case.
