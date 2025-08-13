More than 200K Georgia voters must respond to mailer to stay active, Secretary of State says

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the completion of the “No Contact” mailer as part of a multi-phase audit of the state’s voter list maintenance.

The mailer, required by state and federal law, was sent to 218,951 voters who have had no voter or registration activity in the past five years. These voters, currently listed as having active status, must respond to maintain their registration status.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Every voter in Georgia is in control of his or her voter registration status,” Raffensperger said. “We conduct every phase of the list maintenance process as publicly as possible, and in accordance with state and federal law, because transparency helps shore up public trust in the accuracy and integrity of the entire election process.”

Voters who do not respond to the mailer will have their registration status changed to inactive. If they remain inactive through two more even-year general elections, they will be subject to cancellation in 2029.

RELATED STORIES:

Voters can respond by submitting a voter registration update online through their My Voter Page or by returning the postcard included with the mailer. Those who have moved out of Georgia can request cancellation of their voter record through the Online Voter Cancellation Request Portal.

Raffensperger emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate voter rolls, stating, “Clean voter rolls mean clean elections.”

The audit will continue with the implementation of an address verification tool to ensure the accuracy of residential addresses used in the registration process.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group