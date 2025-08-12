DeKalb County sent nearly 58K voters mailers urging them to update their info

DECATUR, Ga. — Nearly 58,000 DeKalb County voters have received official voter verification mailers as part of Georgia’s voter list maintenance process.

DeKalb County sent these mailers, categorized as “No Contact” and “NGE,” in July to ensure accurate voter rolls by prompting voters to update their registration information.

Those who received these mailers have 30 days from the postmark to respond and update their voter registration information to avoid being moved to inactive or cancelled status.

The “No Contact” mailer targets voters who have had no interaction with their county elections office for at least five years, while the “NGE” mailer is sent to those who have been inactive for two consecutive general election cycles.

DeKalb No Contact The “No Contact” mailer, which was initially distributed throughout the month of July, is sent to voters who have had no contact with their county elections office for at least five years. The NGE mailer, mailed in the same month, is sent to voters who have remained in “Inactive” status for two consecutive general election cycles. (Source: DeKalb County)

Voters with an inactive status can still cast a ballot during an upcoming election.

“Maintaining accurate voter lists is central to ensuring safe, secure, and accurate elections,” said Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections.

Voters can remain in active status by updating their registration through Georgia’s Online Voter Registration system, completing and returning the postcard included with the notice or submitting a Georgia Voter Registration Application to their local elections office.

Those who have left the state can request cancellation of their Georgia voter record through the Online Voter Cancellation Request Portal.

For assistance, voters can visit the DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur or call 404-298-4020 during business hours.

Voters can check their status and update information anytime at the state’s My Voter Page online.

