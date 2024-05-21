Man wanted for murder escapes jail, barricades himself less than a mile away at his GA home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 22-year-old man is back behind bars after escaping police custody Monday.
Early Monday afternoon, LaGrange officers said Brantorain Truitt, 22, escaped the LaGrange Police Department.
Officials said Truitt went to his home on Ware Street, refusing to leave.
Ware Street is less than a mile away from the police department.
LaGrange police said after some negotiation, Truitt was taken into custody. He’s wanted for murder from a case in 2023.
Truitt is now charged with escape in addition to his outstanding warrants including murder, aggravated assault and probation violation.
