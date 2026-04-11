Man turns himself in to face elder abuse, aggravated assault charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man has turned himself in to police to face charges in connection with a fight that caused a 67-year-old man to be airlifted to a hospital.

LaGrange PD said they responded at about 8:15 p.m. March 29 to 121 Turner St. and found L.B. Hubbard with serious face and head injuries.

Hubbard was airlifted to a Columbus area hospital.

Witnesses described a man who they said attacked Hubbard, even punching and stomping his head while he was on the ground.

On April 9, Larry Cotton, 42, turned himself in to LaGrange PD without incident.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and elder abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group