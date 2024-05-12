Man surrenders after nearly 2-hour standoff, firing shot at GA police

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he fired a shot at police after a nearly 2-hour standoff.
Deputies responded to a call in the area of Rogers Creek Road and Pleasant Gap Circle where a man was threatening to commit suicide.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived, the found the man in a wooded area. Deputies say moments later, the man fired a gunshot in their direction.
Officials say they tracked the man’s movements to a vehicle on a logging road. After an hour and a half stand off, the man got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the deputies.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia mom found dead days before Mother’s Day after dog attack; kids also injured
- Family fears Atlanta teen could have been trafficked after vanishing in rideshare
- Former Atlanta-native MLB player dead after collapsing at little league baseball park
Officials say the man will be medically and mentally evaluated, however, he will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and other charges.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group