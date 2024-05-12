Man surrenders after nearly 2-hour standoff, firing shot at GA police

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he fired a shot at police after a nearly 2-hour standoff.

Deputies responded to a call in the area of Rogers Creek Road and Pleasant Gap Circle where a man was threatening to commit suicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, the found the man in a wooded area. Deputies say moments later, the man fired a gunshot in their direction.

Officials say they tracked the man’s movements to a vehicle on a logging road. After an hour and a half stand off, the man got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the deputies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say the man will be medically and mentally evaluated, however, he will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and other charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Second annual Georgia Brain Tumor walk sees hundreds of supporters turn out The National Brain Tumor Society is hosting a 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.

©2023 Cox Media Group